Here are the celebrities that supported Ukraine on the Oscars red carpet

Several A-listers showed their support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion at Sunday night’s Academy Awards.

Songwriter Diane Warren, actress Jamie Lee Curtis, directors Pedro Almodóvarr and Tyler Perry, and actress Yuh-Jung Youn, a refugee from North Kora, added blue ribbons that read “#WithRefugees” to their attire. Actor Jason Momoa opted to sport a blue and yellow pocket square and actor Benedict Cumberbatch wore a simple pin.

Curtis told USA Today she was using the red carpet as an opportunity to show her solidarity with Ukrainian refugees and help “move the needle.” She said it was “fair” to question how appropriate it was to throw an awards show during an international crisis.

“It’s an incredibly important moment, given what’s happening in Ukraine, the displacement of human beings in the world, the exodus of human beings,” she told the Associated Press.

Warren said her ribbon was not meant to be a political statement.

“It’s human and it’s the least we can do,” she told the outlet.

Some Hollywood stars, including Amy Schumer and Sean Penn, previously called for the Oscars to put the war on Ukraine in the spotlight during Sunday night’s show.

“If the academy has elected not … to pursue the leadership in Ukraine, who are taking bullets and bombs for us, along with the Ukrainian children that they are trying to protect, then I think every single one of those people, and every bit of that decision, will have been the most obscene moment in all of Hollywood history,” Penn said.

The Oscars telecast shared a pro-Ukraine message during the awards show, saying the global community “can do more” to help the country amid Russia’s invasion.