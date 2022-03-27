Academy Awards: global community ‘can do more’ to help Ukraine

The Oscars telecast shared a pro-Ukraine message during the awards show on Sunday, saying the global community “can do more” to help the country amid Russia’s invasion.

The 94th annual Academy Awards came to a halt for a moment of silence in what was described as a display of unity with Ukrainians since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military offensive began a month ago.

“We’d like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders,” a message aired on the show read.

“While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water, and emergency services. Resources are scarce, and we — collectively as a global community — can do more,” the words displayed on-screen said.

“We ask you to support Ukraine in any way you are able,” the message said, along with the hashtag, “#StandWithUkraine.”

The show of support came after “former That ’70s Show” actor Mila Kunis — who was born in Ukraine and has raised millions for aid efforts along with her husband, actor Ashton Kutcher — delivered a message seemingly aimed at addressing the conflict in Ukraine, without naming the country.

“Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted. Yet when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it’s impossible to not be moved by their resilience,” Kunis said, while introducing one of the “Best Original Song” nominees.

“One cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness,” Kunis said.

Earlier this week, Oscars co-host Amy Schumer said she had pitched to organizers that Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelensky make an appearance during the Hollywood awards show.

“I wanted to find a way to have Zelensky like satellite in, or make a tape or something, just because so many eyes get on us. They’re so many eyes on the Oscars,” Schumer said.

Producers for the show reportedly said ahead of the ceremony that they planned to offer a “thoughtful” tribute to Ukraine.