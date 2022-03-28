FLOTUS praises ‘CODA’ on best picture win

The cast of "CODA" at the White House with FLOTUS. (Screenshot)

First lady Jill Biden took to Twitter Sunday night to congratulate the cast and crew of “CODA” after it won best picture at Sunday night’s Academy Awards.

“CODA! Congratulations ⁠on your win. You captured our hearts,” FLOTUS wrote. She also shared a photo of her greeting the predominantly-deaf cast when they visited the White House earlier this week.

During his Oscars acceptance speech, one of the stars of the film recalled the recent visit to 1800 Pennsylvania Ave., saying he was tempted to mess with President Biden.

“So we met President Joe and Dr. Jill, and I was planning on teaching them some dirty sign language,” said Troy Kotsur. “But Marlee Matlin told me to behave myself.”

Kotsur on Sunday became the second deaf actor to earn an Academy Award when he took home best actor in a supporting role.

“CODA” became the first streaming-service movie to win the prestigious award of best picture, The New York Times noted.