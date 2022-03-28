Will Smith’s Oscars slap sets off political, entertainment worlds

The political and entertainment worlds are reacting to one of the most stunning moments in Oscars history, after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage when the comedian made a joke about the “King Richard” star’s wife.

The jaw-dropping moment Sunday occurred after Rock mocked Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while making several wisecracks before announcing the winner in a documentary category.

After the quip, Smith unexpectedly took to the stage and slapped Rock. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—— mouth!” Smith yelled to Rock upon returning to his seat, according to uncensored broadcasts of the awards ceremony.

The fiery exchange ignited a furious eruption on social media.

Former “The View” co-host Meghan McCain suggested that not even politics was so dysfunctional.

And people say politics is chaos… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 28, 2022

“Knocked Up” director Judd Apatow slammed Smith for the physical show of force, blasting the best actor winner for displaying “out of control rage and violence.”

He could have killed him. That’s pure out of control rage and violence. They’ve heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades. They are not freshman in the world of Hollywood and comedy. He lost his mind. https://t.co/5cgVEf7YZL — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 28, 2022

Comedian Kathy Griffin said the televised altercation could lead to further violence outside of Hollywood.

Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian.

Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 28, 2022

Matthew Dowd, a former Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in Texas, questioned if the public would have reacted differently to Smith confronting a female comedian.

For all those defending Will Smith’s violence and assault on Chris Rock, would you have same reaction if Amy Schumer had made the joke and Smith hit her? — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) March 28, 2022

And Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) apparently deleted a tweet in which she praised Smith for defending his wife.

Michael Steele, the former Republican National Committee chief, called the incident and its aftermath a “sad commentary.”

What a sad commentary when you slap the crap out of someone on live TV, win an Oscar, get a standing ovation and then accept that Oscar talking about “love”. There was so much wrong about this moment. #Oscars2022 pic.twitter.com/D5iVIpqYiQ — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) March 28, 2022

But several lawmakers appeared to make light of the incident.

Well, now you know why we had to get him out of Philly to go live with his aunt and uncle in Bel Air. — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) March 28, 2022

Punch? Slap? Too close to call? — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) March 28, 2022

Updated on March 28 at 7:42 a.m.