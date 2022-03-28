Jane Campion becomes third woman to win the best director Oscar

Jane Campion took home the Oscar for best director on Sunday, becoming the third woman to win the coveted award.

Campion directed “The Power of the Dog,” which was nominated for 12 Oscars — the most of any film. Campion’s Academy Award was the only accolade the film won Sunday evening.

Even before Sunday’s red-carpet award ceremony, Campion, 67, made Oscars history as the only woman to ever be nominated for best director twice. The New Zealand screenwriter and producer received an Oscar nod in 1994 for the film “The Piano.”

Her win on Sunday also marked the first time a woman won the best director Oscar two years in a row. Chloé Zhao won the accolade last year for “Nomadland.” Kathryn Bigelow took home the award in 2010 for “The Hurt Locker.”

Seven women have been nominated for the award in the history of the Oscars, NBC News noted.

Campion, in accepting the award, said, “I love directing because it’s a deep dive into story.”

“Yet the task of manifesting a world can be overwhelming. The sweet thing is I’m not alone,” she added, before thanking a number of film colleagues and family members.

“CODA,” released by Apple TV+, took home the marquee award Sunday night, winning the best picture Oscar. The film’s victory also marked the first time a streaming service has won the award.