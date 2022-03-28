Will Smith a ‘narcissistic madman,’ comparable to Trump, tweets O’Donnell

Rosie O’Donnell is comparing Will Smith to former President Trump, blasting the “King Richard” actor as a “narcissistic madman” who isn’t being held “accountable” for slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars.

The comedian took to Twitter on Sunday to condemn Smith for the stunning confrontation at the 94th annual Academy Awards.

While introducing a category at the awards show, Rock cracked a joke aimed at Smith’s wife, saying Jada Pinkett Smith, who has a bald head, would be fit for a role in “G.I. Jane 2.” Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she has alopecia areata, a disease that causes hair loss.

Smith then took to the stage and struck Rock, before returning to his seat. “Get my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth!” the 53-year-old performer yelled at Rock.

O’Donnell blasted the move by Smith, writing to her more than 1 million Twitter followers, “We watched him do it — then like the Trump years — we don’t hold anyone accountable.”

“Shame on us,” O’Donnell wrote. “SHAME on Will,” she added.

O’Donnell has been one of Trump’s fiercest Hollywood critics over the years, with her and the ex-commander in chief engaged in a longstanding war of words.

The former daytime talk show host credited Rock with “not eviscerating Will Smith — which he could do any day of the week,” and expressed doubt that the “Spiral” star was aware of Pinkett Smith’s medical condition.

O’Donnell, 60, dubbed the jaw-dropping blow a “sad display of toxic masculinity,” referring to it as an assault.

til tonight I loved will smith – he was wrong – he assaulted his friend on global tv – for making a bad joke – I truly doubt Chris knew it was alopecia – seriously doubt it. — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 28, 2022

The Los Angeles Police Department told ITK in a statement shortly after the incident that Rock had declined to press charges against Smith.