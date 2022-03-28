Howard Stern: ‘Will Smith and Trump are the same guy’

Howard Stern says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars proves that the “King Richard” actor and former President Trump are “the same guy.”

The SiriusXM host tore into Smith following the Academy Awards shocker on Sunday. At the 94th annual awards ceremony, Smith took to the stage and slapped Rock after the comedian cracked a joke about the star’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“The first thing I said was ‘What the f— is going on because where’s security?’” Stern said on his eponymous radio show on Monday. “This is a live television event. Not one person came out because he’s Will Smith. This is how Trump gets away with shit.”

“Will Smith and Trump are the same guy,” Stern, 68, said, without elaborating about similarities between the two men.

Condemning Smith, Stern said, “What you saw on TV was a guy who’s got real issues.”

“You don’t hit people over speech, certainly not at the Academy Awards. And Will Smith’s gotta contain himself,” Stern said.

The radio personality also took aim at Smith’s peers in Hollywood, many of whom applauded when the performer delivered a speech minutes later while accepting the best actor trophy.

“Here’s Hollywood that’s so outraged by every little thing. Not one person got up and said, ‘Hold on. We got an out-of-control situation here,’” Stern said.

“How this guy was allowed to sit there for the rest of the awards. And he’s laughing it up and having a good time with his wife,” Stern said of Smith.

“What he did was he just assaulted Chris Rock. He took matters into his own hands,” Stern said. “It’s like saying, ‘Well, I’ll shoot you because you insulted my wife.’”

Stern wasn’t the only high-profile figure to compare Smith to the 45th president. In a tweet, Rosie O’Donnell lamented that Smith wouldn’t be held “accountable” for his actions, saying it was just “like the Trump years.”