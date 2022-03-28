Oscars criticized for leaving Bob Saget out of in memoriam segment
The Will Smith slap wasn’t the only moment that spurred controversy at Sunday night’s Oscars.
Social media users were quick to notice that the beloved late actor Bob Saget, known for playing Danny Tanner on “Full House” and the recent reboot “Fuller House,” was not included in the in memoriam portion of the show.
While predominantly a television actor, Saget was involved in a few movies, including as a director for the 1998 comedy “Dirty Work” with Norm Macdonald. Saget died in January from head trauma.
Despite the segment’s focus on those with film careers, many were upset by Saget’s omission.
“Actually leaving Bob Saget out of the In Memoriam was the most outrageous part of the Oscars,” one Twitter user wrote.
