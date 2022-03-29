trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Alec Baldwin compares Oscars to ‘The Jerry Springer Show’ after onstage slap

by Judy Kurtz - 03/29/22 9:20 AM ET
Actor Will Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock
AP/Chris Pizzello

Alec Baldwin is likening Sunday’s Oscars to “The Jerry Springer Show” after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in a shocking moment onstage during the ceremony.

The former “30 Rock” star — who’s facing a lawsuit over last year’s fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of his film, “Rust” — shared a message of support for Rock on Monday following the stunning altercation.

After Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the “King Richard” actor stormed the stage and slapped the comedian. Smith then returned to his seat in the Los Angeles theater and continued to berate Rock.

“I am not reading much about how, or even if, the producers attended to Chris,” Baldwin, 63, wrote to his 1 million Twitter followers.

“But I love you, Chris Rock,” Baldwin said.

“And I’m sorry the Oscars turned into the Jerry Springer show,” Baldwin added.

The daytime talk show hosted by Springer aired from 1991 to 2018 and was known for frequently becoming a profanity-filled slugfest among its often-rowdy guests.

After apologizing to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and his fellow nominees while accepting the award for “Best Actor” on Sunday just minutes after slapping Rock, Smith said in a tearful speech that he wished to be a “vessel for love.”

The 53-year-old performer issued a public apology to Rock on Instagram on Monday, saying in a statement that his own behavior was “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

—Updated at 10:31 a.m.

Tags Academy Awards Alex Baldwin Chris Rock oscars slap Will Smith

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Biden administration announces...
  2. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  3. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  4. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  5. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  6. Madison Cawthorn’s antics miff...
  7. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  8. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  9. McConnell blasts ‘clumsy...
  10. The Memo: Border surge spells...
  11. Trump’s push for Russian dirt on...
  12. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  13. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
  14. First Nations members urge Pope...
  15. Who will pay if Biden cancels...
  16. Chris Wallace rips Putin in first...
  17. Senators trade offers in scramble...
  18. ‘The words of a president...
Load more

Video

See all Video