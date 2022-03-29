Chris Rock ticket sales see spike after Will Smith slap

Ticket sales for Chris Rock’s comedy show surged after Will Smith slapped him Sunday at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife.

“We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined,” sales company TickPick, said in a tweet on Monday.

Kyle Zorn, a TickPick marketing strategist, tweeted that on March 18, the cheapest ticket for Rock’s Wilbur Theatre show in Boston on Wednesday sold for $46. As of Monday, the cheapest ticket was $411.

Rock’s tour, known as Ego Death, has 38 performances scheduled in cities including Las Vegas, Denver, Oakland, Seattle, New York, Chicago and Toronto.

While presenting an award at Sunday’s Academy Awards, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love ya. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock said before Smith joined him on stage, slapped him and yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—— mouth!” when he returned to his seat.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” the group said in a statement on Monday.

“We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law,” it added.

Smith issued an apology for his actions on Monday evening.

“I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he wrote in a post on social media.