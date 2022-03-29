Taylor Swift to receive honorary doctorate from NYU and speak at commencement

Superstar Taylor Swift will receive an honorary doctorate degree from New York University (NYU) and will address 2022 graduates at the university’s commencement ceremony at Yankee Stadium, the university announced Monday.

At the event, which will take place May 18, the 11-time Grammy Award winner will speak to the the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022, the university said. The classes of 2020 and 2021 will be celebrated alongside the class of 2022, as their commencements were previously canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swift will be receiving a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, at the commencement ceremony, according to NYU.

Leading disability rights activist Judith Heumann will also address the NYU graduates at the commencement ceremony.

“Few groups of graduates are more deserving of a celebration than these classes: their pursuit of their studies disrupted, isolated by a daunting pandemic, these classes—2022, 2021, and 2020—have distinguished themselves with their grit, grace, and forbearance,” said NYU President Andrew Hamilton in a statement.

“We reconvene at Yankee Stadium with a renewed sense of appreciation for the act of celebrating together in person, a recognition of our graduates’ enormous achievements, and a respect for their character and perseverance,” Hamilton added.

This comes as NYU has offered a course on Swift in its spring 2022 semester.

The course has been offered at the school’s Clive Davis Institute and is being taught by Rolling Stone journalist and NYU alumna Brittany Spanos.

The Clive Davis Institute course is educating students on Swift’s evolution as a musician, businesswoman, entrepreneur, country singer and pop sensation.