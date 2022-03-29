Foo Fighters announce tour cancellations after ‘staggering loss’ of drummer

The Foo Fighters announced Tuesday that they will be canceling their upcoming tour dates after their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, died last week.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the band said in a statement issued through Twitter.

“Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

The development comes as the band announced late last week that Hawkins had died at the age of 50 while in Colombia, where they were expected to play for a festival. He had been with the Foo Fighters since 1997.

The office of the attorney general of Colombia revealed on Saturday that 10 substances had been detected in Hawkins’s system, including tricyclic antidepressants, opioids, THC and benzodiazepines, citing a preliminary toxicology test, NBC News reported.

However, authorities said that the investigation into his death was continuing and did not rule on a cause of death at that point, the network noted.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the band said in their initial announcement on Hawkins’s death.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family,” they added.