Amy Schumer says she’s ‘triggered and traumatized’ by Oscars slap

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer said in a since-deleted Instagram post that she is “still triggered and traumatized” over Will Smith slapping her friend Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Schumer, who co-hosted the awards ceremony, also said that she believes Rock “handled [the incident] like a pro,” commenting on his demeanor following Smith’s slap.

“[Rock] stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend [Questlove] and the whole thing was so disturbing,” Schumer described on the social media outlet.

“So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed,” continued Schumer.

Schumer’s post was deleted later on Wednesday.

Several other celebrities commented on Schumer’s post and expressed their support for her, including Sharon Stone, Paris Hilton, Brandi Carlile, Dawn Porter and others.

Will Smith released a public apology Monday for smacking Rock during the Oscars Sunday evening after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her baldness, which is a result of hair loss due to the disease alopecia areata.

The group that heads up the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said it “condemns the actions” of Smith and it would launch “a formal review” into the stunning incident.

Smith himself condemned his own actions in his formal apology on Monday, saying that he was driven by his emotions, but that violence in any form is never acceptable.

Updated: 4:12 p.m.