Bruce Willis diagnosed with aphasia, ‘stepping away’ from acting, family says

Actor Bruce Willis is stepping away from his career due to being diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities, his daughter Rumer Willis announced on Wednesday via an Instagram post that included a statement from the family.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the statement reads. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Aphasia is a language disorder caused by “damage in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension” and can leave a person “unable to communicate effectively with others,” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

The statement said that Bruce Willis and his family are “moving through this as a strong family unit” but wanted to bring awareness to the “Die Hard” actor’s fans “because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that,” the statement continues, before being signed with the names of Willis’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his children.