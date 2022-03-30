Oscars co-host: ‘Gross’ to let Will Smith stay at awards after slap

Comedian Wanda Sykes said it was “gross” for the Academy Awards to let actor Will Smith stay at the ceremony after he slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“For them, to let him stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his award, I was like, ‘How gross is this? This is just the wrong message,’” Sykes, who co-hosted the ceremony, told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“You know, you assault somebody, you get escorted out the building, and that’s it. But for them to let him continue, I thought it was gross,” she added.

Sykes noted that Smith had since apologized to Rock but said more apologies were in order.

“I believe that, you know, we were the hosts, right? So we were the — this is our house. We’re inviting you in, we’re hosting, we’re keeping — we’re gonna take care of y’all tonight, make sure you have a good time,” Sykes added. “And no one has apologize to us. And we worked really hard to put that show together.”

Sykes hosted the 94th Academy Awards along with fellow comedians Amy Schumer and Regina Hall on Sunday.

Sykes also told DeGeneres that Rock apologized to her personally at a party after the show, noting that the comedian said his altercation with Smith was a distraction from the job she and her fellow co-hosts did.

“The first thing he said was, ‘I’m so sorry,’” Sykes said. “And I’m like, ‘Why are you apologizing?’ He’s like, ‘It was supposed to be your night. You and Amy and Regina, you all were doing such a great job. I’m so sorry. This is now going to be about this.’ Because that’s who Chris is.”

Smith, who won best actor for his performance in “King Richard,” did not apologize to Rock in his speech after the incident but issued a statement on Monday apologizing to the comedian, calling his behavior “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

Earlier in the day, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced it would conduct a formal review of the incident.

Schumer issued a statement about the altercation on Instagram, in a post that has since been deleted, saying she was “still triggered and traumatized” over the incident.

“So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed,” Schumer said in an Instagram post.

Updated: 4:10 p.m.