Joe Rogan: I’ll quit podcasting if I have to ‘walk on eggshells’

Podcaster Joe Rogan on Tuesday seemingly slammed a push to more closely control content on streaming platforms, saying he’d quit podcasting altogether before scaling back his commentary.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan discussed the backlash he received from his previous statements on the coronavirus, notably when he promoted the use of ivermectin as a treatment.

Guest Josh Barnett, a mixed martial artist and host of “Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport,” noted that Rogan has not dialed back his opinions as the podcast has become more popular and controversial.

“If I become something different because it grew bigger, I’ll quit,” Rogan said of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

He added, “If it gets to the point where I can’t do it anymore, where I have to do it in some sort of weird way where I walk on eggshells and mind my p’s and q’s … f— that.”

Rogan’s comments come after a group of musicians, led by Neil Young, opted to remove their music from Spotify earlier this year in protest of what they saw as the podcaster’s spread of COVID-19 misinformation.

Rogan also pulled some of his episodes from the platform amid blowback over his previous use of racial slurs on the show.

Spotify has since installed content advisories on certain “Joe Rogan Experience” episodes. Rogan inked a three-year contract with the streaming giant in 2020 that was reportedly worth at least $200 million.