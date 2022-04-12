trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Washington Post scraps White House correspondents’ dinner party amid COVID surge

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/12/22 3:37 PM ET
Getty Images

The Washington Post has canceled plans to host a party before the White House correspondents’ dinner scheduled for later this month.

In a memo sent on Tuesday, Publisher Fred Ryan and executive editor Sally Buzbee said plans for the annual gathering had been scrapped due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the Washington, D.C., region.

“We had hoped to be emailing you an invitation to The Washington Post reception preceding the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 30,” the pair wrote. “As much as we would have loved to see everyone, in light of what appears to be an increase in Covid-19 transmission, we did not want to put our friends and colleagues at further risk.”

In lieu of the gathering, Ryan and Buzbee said, the Post will donate what it would have spent on the reception to Reporters Without Borders to support the work they’re doing for reporters covering the war in Ukraine.

A number of top politicians and Washington dignitaries have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the star-studded Gridiron Club dinner last weekend, fueling fears of another major spike locally.

The dinner itself is still scheduled to go on as planned, though over the weekend the WHCA announced that proof of vaccination would be required for entry to the April 30 event.

Tags COVID surge COVID-19 Fred Ryan Sally Buzbee Washington Post White House correspondents association White House correspondents dinner

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; ...
  2. GOP pollster says Republicans are ...
  3. Putin: West’s sanctions have ...
  4. Romney, now a GOP maverick, undecided ...
  5. Manchin on inflation: Biden ...
  6. Zelensky on NATO: ‘No longer ...
  7. Trump knocks Pennsylvania governor ...
  8. George Will dismisses Palin; quips ...
  9. Putin claims Russia ‘had no other ...
  10. New York lt. gov. arrested on ...
  11. McConnell: ‘Actually ...
  12. Why the latest rise in COVID-19 cases ...
  13. The disturbing misuse of DOJ by the ...
  14. DeSantis signs law that supports ...
  15. Florida Legislature will let DeSantis ...
  16. Biden approval rating at lowest point ...
  17. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67
  18. Steve Israel: A bump in Biden ...
Load more

Video

See all Video