Fox’s Hannity surpasses Larry King as cable’s longest-running prime-time anchor

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/21/22 3:40 PM ET
getty: Sean Hannity

Fox News host Sean Hannity this week became the longest-serving cable news host in the industry’s history, the network announced on Thursday.

Thursday marks 25 consecutive years, six months, and 15 days for Hannity at the helm of his prime-time cable news program, breaking the previous record held by the late talk show host Larry King on CNN.

“Sean’s authenticity and insightful commentary have created one of the most enduring connections with our audience and it’s been an honor to watch him over the years,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement noting the milestone. “A Fox News original, he has helped innovate the industry, and we are incredibly proud of his extraordinary success.”

