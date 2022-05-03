Fox to debut streaming series on Sharon Osbourne

Fox News Media will debut a documentary series profiling television star Sharon Osbourne on its streaming platform this fall.

Osbourne, a longtime co-host of CBS’s “The Talk,” left the show last year after an internal review at the company following a heated conversation on race.

In an announcement, Fox said the series would “feature a candid and heartfelt look into Osbourne’s personal and professional life, highlighting how she found herself in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement after exiting CBS’s The Talk.”

Osbourne, who worked on the show for more than a decade, sparked controversy after she publicly supported pundit Piers Morgan after his exit from “Good Morning, Britain” following controversial comments he had made about an interview at the time between Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan was hired by Rupert Murdoch’s NewsCorp late last year.

“Fox Nation subscribers will have an unbridled look into the toll the cancel culture phenomenon had on my life and career,” Osbourne said in a statement. “I hope telling my story for the first time will help audiences understand the impact this movement can have on individuals and families.”

Osbourne announced on Thursday that she would be taking a week off from her new gig at “The Talk UK” to assist her husband, rock star Ozzy Osbourne, after the former Black Sabbath frontman was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The new series is expected to debut in September.