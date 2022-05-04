Mika Brzezinski admonishes McConnell: Identity of SCOTUS leaker ‘not the story we care about’

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski on Wednesday blasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for suggesting media and public attention should focus on who leaked a bombshell draft Supreme Court decision to Politico earlier this week revealing the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade rather than focus on the draft itself.

“The old white guys, Mitch, is going to tell us what the story of the day is?” she asked. “That’s rich, Mitch. … The bottom line is this is setting women back in so many different ways with so many different consequences, and you’re going to tell us that the story is the leak?”

Brzezinski’s comments come after McConnell on Tuesday said that the “story of the day” should be the leaking of the draft itself and not its contents.

“This lawless action should be investigated and punished to the fullest extent possible, the fullest extent possible,” McConnell said during a floor speech on Tuesday. “As I’ve warned in the past, courts bowing to activist pressure would never enhance judicial legitimacy. It could only erode it. And the hostage takers would never settle for half a loaf.”

After his floor remarks, McConnell told reporters the “story of the day” should be an effort “by someone to discredit the institution of the Senate.”

The identity of the leaker and what the motivation for sharing such an explosive document with a news outlet is “fascinating,” Brzezinski said on Wednesday, predicting the person will likely soon be identified and telling McConnell “it’s probably not the person you think, Mitch.”

“But even if it is, that’s not the story we care about,” she said. “The story that women in America and the men who love them or the men who might like sex care about is our fundamental right to abortion that this draft opinion overturns.”