ABC’s Jonathan Karl tests positive for coronavirus after attending correspondents’ dinner

ABC’s Jonathon Karl tested positive for the coronavirus this week after attending last weekend’s White House correspondents’ dinner, sitting next to celebrity Kim Kardashian at one of the network’s tables at the event and shaking hands with President Biden while receiving an award.

Karl tested positive late Monday night after testing negative on Saturday afternoon before the dinner, a person familiar confirmed to The Hill on Wednesday.

Karl had no symptoms on Saturday, the person said, and is currently isolating and participating in contact tracing. Karl is fully vaccinated, boosted and tested regularly.

News of Karl’s positive test was first reported by Politico on Tuesday.

More than 2,000 journalists, policymakers and celebrities packed the ballroom at The Washington Hilton on Saturday. Both Biden and comedian Trevor Noah alluded to concerns about large indoor gatherings during their remarks during the dinner.

“It is my great honor to be speaking tonight at the nation’s most distinguished superspreader event,” Noah said as he opened his routine.

Karl was seated next to Kardashian at one of ABC’s table near the front of the ballroom during at least a portion of Saturday’s dinner. He was also on the stage while receiving the Excellence in Presidential Coverage Under Deadline Pressure Award from the White House Correspondents’ Association.

White House Correspondents’ Association President Steven Portnoy told The Hill on Wednesday the organization “worked hard to publicize our protocols and encouraged those eligible to get booster shots in the weeks leading up to the dinner.”

“Our event implemented protocols that went beyond any guidance or regulation issued by the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] or the DC health department,” Portnoy said. “We wish anyone who may not be feeling well a speedy recovery.”