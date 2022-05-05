trending:

Fox News awards third annual Charles Krauthammer memorial scholarship

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/05/22 1:03 PM ET
Fox News has announced the winners of its annual scholarships named after longtime conservative columnist and pundit Charles Krauthammer.

This year’s scholarships will be given to Emmett Gaffney, son of Vice President of Documentary Programming Brian Gaffney, and Grace LeCroy, the daughter of Fox assignment desk manager Lillian LeCroy and Fox News Edge photojournalist Phil LeCroy.

“We are pleased to continue the tradition of honoring Charles Krauthammer’s extraordinary and celebrated career. Emmett and Grace are exceptional students whose many talents extend beyond the classroom. It is our hope that Charles’ brilliant intellect, integrity and courage will serve as an inspiration for them throughout their next endeavors in higher education,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott in announcing the recipients.

Fox created the annual scholarship fund after Krauthammer died. Last year, it went to Marin Martin, the daughter of Fox News digital senior opinion editor Lynne Jordal Martin.

