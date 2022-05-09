trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Washington Post wins Pulitzer Prize for coverage of attack on US Capitol

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/09/22 3:45 PM ET
FILE – Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A Georgia man affiliated with the Oath Keepers militia group became the second Capitol rioter to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy for his actions leading up and through the attack. The sentencing guidelines for Brian Ulrich, who also pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding, were estimated to be 5 ¼ years to 6 ½ years in prison. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

The Washington Post won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for public service journalism for its coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Post’s coverage “vividly presented account of the assault on Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, providing the public with a thorough and unflinching understanding of one of the nation’s darkest days,” said Marjorie Miller, administrator of the prizes.

The New York Times, meanwhile, picked up four Pulitzers of its own on Monday, including awards for national reporting, international reporting and criticism.

The New York Times won last year’s award for public service journalism for its coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Los Angeles Times’s Marcus Yam’s photograph of the U.S. government’s pullout from Afghanistan won in the breaking news photography category. The Los Angeles Times was also a finalist in the breaking news category for its coverage of the shooting on the “Rust” movie set involving actor Alec Baldwin.

The staff of the Miami Herald earned the top prize in breaking news reporting for its coverage of the massive condo collapse in Surfside, Fla., last year.

Tags Los Angeles Times New York Times Pulitzer Prize Washington Post

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Esper recalls 'outlandish' Trump ...
  2. NPR reporter says ‘leading ...
  3. Florida tilts toward Trump amid ...
  4. GOP calls for SCOTUS probe set off ...
  5. From court packing to leaking to ...
  6. White House condemns attack at ...
  7. COVID-19 cases climb after White ...
  8. Former national security officials ...
  9. McConnell says national abortion ban ...
  10. Does America really want real news on ...
  11. Biden admin announces expansion of ...
  12. GOP senator fights to quash ...
  13. Wordle swaps out word due to Supreme ...
  14. Pentagon: Russian military continues ...
  15. White House urges peaceful ...
  16. Massachusetts grandmother lost her ...
  17. Trump ally slams Pompeo over ...
  18. Making the case for Alito’s courage
Load more