Washington Post wins Pulitzer Prize for coverage of attack on US Capitol

The Washington Post won the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for public service journalism for its coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Post’s coverage “vividly presented account of the assault on Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, providing the public with a thorough and unflinching understanding of one of the nation’s darkest days,” said Marjorie Miller, administrator of the prizes.

The New York Times, meanwhile, picked up four Pulitzers of its own on Monday, including awards for national reporting, international reporting and criticism.

The New York Times won last year’s award for public service journalism for its coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Los Angeles Times’s Marcus Yam’s photograph of the U.S. government’s pullout from Afghanistan won in the breaking news photography category. The Los Angeles Times was also a finalist in the breaking news category for its coverage of the shooting on the “Rust” movie set involving actor Alec Baldwin.

The staff of the Miami Herald earned the top prize in breaking news reporting for its coverage of the massive condo collapse in Surfside, Fla., last year.