Symone Sanders calls out ‘broad Democratic Party apparatus’ ahead of midterms

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/16/22 2:23 PM ET
Associated Press/Matt Rourke

Former White House aide-turned-MSNBC host Symone Sanders called on leadership in the Democratic Party to do more to promote President Biden’s agenda and accomplishments ahead of this fall’s midterm elections.

“There is a broad Democratic Party apparatus here that I think needs to carry its weight, right? Like, where is the surrogate operation for the midterm elections? Where is the DCCC, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the Democratic National Committee, hell, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee?” Sanders asked during an appearance on New York Times tech journalist Kara Swisher’s podcast.

Swisher asked Sanders, who left Biden’s administration last year for a gig hosting a weekend show on MSNBC, what Democratic leadership needs to do to help the party hold on to its majority in Congress.

“That’s what I’m saying. I don’t know. I don’t work there, but I’m just saying, those are the things,” Sanders responded. “Then I say it’s broader than just the White House. I do think that the president is coming out here and the vice president, and they are trying to give their road map, honey.”

Sanders noted Biden has been “on the road more” promoting the initiatives of his administration and bemoaned that “people are very critical” of the president.

“They’re like, he hasn’t been on the road to sell his agenda. And he’s like, I’m on the road selling my agenda,” she said. “And the entire apparatus has to wrap their arms around what is happening and do their part. And I think comparably, if you look at the Republican Party apparatus, that happens on that side.”

Republicans are expected to win back the majority in the House this fall and have similar goals in a narrowly divided Senate.

