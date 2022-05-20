Kellyanne Conway: Media coverage of daughter was ‘unconscionable and unforgivable’

Kellyanne Conway, a former top aide to ex-President Trump, says she is still bothered by the way news outlets covered the social media postings of her teenage daughter around the time she left the White House.

“There is this unspoken rule among civilized adults, that kids are off limits. The idea that so many adults violated that, twisted it around and burned it to the ground in the summer of 2020,” Conway said during an exclusive interview for an upcoming special on Fox News, portions of which were shared Friday with The Hill. “To cover my 15-year-old daughter’s social media postings is unconscionable and unforgivable. I’m a staffer in the White House. And they are outing and exposing my teenage daughter.”

Claudia Conway, then 15, gained a large following during the summer of 2020 for TikTok and Twitter posts swiping at Trump and referencing the clashing views of her parents.

Kellyanne Conway is married to George Conway, a conservative lawyer and founding member of the anti-Trump political organization the Lincoln Project.

She left Trump’s White House in August 2020, and George Conway has since left the Lincoln Project but remains a frequent guest on cable news shows critical of Trump and his allies. Trump often attacked Kellyanne Conway’s husband directly while she worked for the president, on one occasion calling him a “loser” in a tweet.

The public interest in the opposing political viewpoints of the Conways spurred many outlets to write about Claudia Conway’s social media postings and the opinions she would offer about her family and personal views on politics and culture.

Kellyanne Conway says it was wrong of those outlets to focus on her daughter, who was, as she puts it, “doing what a lot of teenage girls do. Posting pictures, having fun with her friends, pushing back on authority, including mom and dad, expressing her political and cultural views. All of which I’ve always encouraged for all four of my children.”

“I want them to be their own people, independent thinkers,” the former White House counselor said.

Conway is currently promoting “Here’s the Deal,” a new book on her personal life, her decision to leave the Trump administration and the journey that led her to the White House. Fox’s special on Conway will air Sunday evening, with a special director’s cut available afterward on Fox Nation, the network’s streaming service.