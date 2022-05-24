trending:

Whoopi Goldberg admonishes ‘The View’ studio audience for booing Kellyanne Conway

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/24/22 12:05 PM ET

Whoopi Goldberg, a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” chastised members of the show’s studio audience on Tuesday after some of them booed former top aide to ex-President Trump Kellyanne Conway as she appeared on set to promote a new book.

As Conway was describing her disappointment in Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss, she was interrupted by members of the audience who booed her after she said Trump “had all these accomplishments and was running against a guy who was stuck in the basement,” in reference to President Biden.

“Listen, this is ‘The View.’ And she’s talking about her view and how she feels about things,” Goldberg said, turning to the studio audience. “Please don’t boo her.”

“I think it was me saying it was Biden staying in the basement that was the problem,” Conway responded with a smile.

Conway is promoting a new memoir about her political career and time in Trump’s White House. In the book, she has acknowledged Trump’s 2020 election loss and criticized members of the former president’s family. She has also shared her thoughts and feelings on the public fighting between Trump and her husband, George Conway.

