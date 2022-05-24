Greta Van Susteren hired by Newsmax

Broadcaster Greta Van Susteren has been hired by Newsmax to serve as an anchor on the network, the outlet announced on Tuesday.

Susteren will debut on June 14 in a new show based in Washington, D.C., titled “The Record with Greta Van Susteren,” which will feature what the network says will be a “solid hour of factual, fair, and independent perspective on the news.”

“With all that is going on in the world, I am getting back to my roots — a daily live news show with real reporting from the places where things are happening,” Van Susteren said in a statement. “I have been friends with [Newsmax CEO] Chris Ruddy for years, and he is giving me this great opportunity to return, giving me the complete freedom to cover the news that really matters to people,” Van Susteren said.

Van Susteren, who has hosted a cable show on each of the three major cable news providers, has most recently been working as a political analyst for Gray Television and hosting a show for Voice of America.

She told Variety this week that she wasn’t interested in a prime-time show.

“That’s opinion time,” she told the outlet. “I’ve been able to get Republicans and Democrats on my show, regardless of my network. I like leaving the opinions to the opinion people. This is a better hour for me.”

Newsmax emerged as an alternative network for supporters of former president Trump following his loss in the 2020 presidential election. With an audience that is fractional compared to competitors like Fox News, Newsmax is one of several conservative media outlets that has been sued in recent months for content on its airwaves falsely suggesting a coordinated effort by voting systems companies to commit fraud.