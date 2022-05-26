British journalist confronts Ted Cruz over mass shootings: ‘Why does this only happen in your country?’

Sky News journalist Mark Stone confronted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) about the number of mass shootings in the United States, asking the Republican senator why such incidents “only happen in your country?”

“Is this the moment to reform gun laws?” Stone asked Cruz, who is in Texas this week following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“You know, it’s easy to go to politics,” Cruz responded.

“But it’s important, it’s at the heart of the issue,” Stone interjected.

“I get that that is where the media likes to go,” Cruz said, to which Stone replied that he and other journalists covering the shooting have talked to community members about reforming gun laws, saying it is where they would “like to go.”

“The proposals from Democrats and the media,” Cruz started again, “inevitably when some violent psychopath murders people—”

Stone interrupted Cruz, saying “a violent psychopath who’s able to get a weapon so easily. An 18-year-old with two AR-15s.”

The shooter in Tuesday’s attack legally purchased guns shortly after his 18th birthday, authorities have said.

“But why does this only happen in your country?” Stone asked Cruz. “I really think that’s what many people around the world cannot fathom, why only in America. Why is this American exceptionalism so awful?”

Cruz continued to push back on the reporter, saying, “I’m sorry you think American exceptionalism is so awful. You know what, you’ve got your political agenda, God love you,” before walking away.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School has renewed calls from Democrats and activists for Congress to pass meaningful gun reform legislation, efforts that Republicans have consistently resisted.

Cruz is one of several prominent Republicans who plan to attend the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting this weekend in Houston.