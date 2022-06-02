trending:

Fox tops May cable news ratings

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/02/22 10:23 AM ET
Fox News was rated highest among all cable news companies in the month of May.

Fox averaged 1.4 million total-day viewers during the month, compared to 634,000 viewers who watched MSNBC and 500,000 who watched CNN, according to Nielsen Media Research.

In prime time, Fox averaged just north of 2.2 million nightly viewers in May, with MSNBC cracking just over 1 million and CNN hitting 660,000.

Fox has long dominated the cable news ratings race, surpassing CNN and MSNBC in weekday total day viewers and the key 25- to 54-year-old demographic for the 10th consecutive month.

Each of the networks spent May covering the ongoing war in Ukraine, the bombshell leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion showing the high court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade and last week’s massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

