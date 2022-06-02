trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Washington Post adds editor’s note to Heard op-ed after verdict

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/02/22 11:54 AM ET
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, May 26, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP)

The Washington Post has topped an editorial it ran penned by actress Amber Heard accusing Johnny Depp of sexual violence with an editor’s note alerting readers to a verdict by a jury this week finding several statements Heard made to be false and defamatory.

“In 2019, Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation arising out of this 2018 op-ed,” the editor’s note reads.

The Post then listed three defamatory statements Heard made in the piece it published in 2018, including descriptions of how she faced backlash after speaking out against Depp.

One of the statements the jury found to be defamatory was the piece’s headline, which reads: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.” 

A verdict in the case came after a trail lasting more than a month and included an extensive and public review of the couple’s personal lives during their short-lived marriage.

Depp was awarded more than $10 million by the jury after their verdict.

News organizations typically attach editor’s notes or clarifications to published pieces if an error has been made, noted and corrected.

Tags Johnny Depp

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Two words explain why Trump won’t ...
  2. Emboldened Democrats eye Ron Johnson ...
  3. Biden’s ex daughter-in-law opens up ...
  4. Biden’s plan to ...
  5. Puerto Rico governor hopeful that ...
  6. Bill Barr after Sussmann ...
  7. Pelosi says House will move on ...
  8. Cheney shoots down MyPillow CEO ...
  9. Uvalde students won’t return to ...
  10. Durham probe takes massive hit with ...
  11. Gun groups ready for aggressive ...
  12. Supreme Court puts counting of ...
  13. Texas state senator says Abbott ...
  14. JPMorgan Chase CEO warns of economic ...
  15. Attorney says Amber Heard ...
  16. Senate Democrats targeting McCormick, ...
  17. Bribing some voters by forgiving ...
  18. New CNN president teases changes to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video