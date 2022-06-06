trending:

Former ABC News president helping Jan. 6 committee with presentation of prime-time hearings

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/06/22 12:17 PM ET
FILE – Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A Georgia man affiliated with the Oath Keepers militia group became the second Capitol rioter to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy for his actions leading up and through the attack. The sentencing guidelines for Brian Ulrich, who also pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding, were estimated to be 5 ¼ years to 6 ½ years in prison. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has enlisted the help of a veteran network news executive as it aims to make its case to the American people during prime-time hearings this week that former President Trump incited an insurrection against the U.S. government.

James Goldston, who worked for nearly two decades at ABC News as a senior producer and eventually president of the news division, has joined the committee as an adviser specializing in media production and presentation, according to multiple reports.

Goldston will reportedly work behind the scenes with the committee and its staff to craft messaging and production during the hearings, which begin Thursday night during prime time.

Axios reported on Monday that Goldston aims to help with presentations during the hearings that are “raw enough so that skeptical journalists will find the material fresh,” using a mixture of live witness testimony and pre-taped interviews.

The Hill previously reported that the committee’s goal is to create a captivating case for a large audience, particularly viewers have made up their mind about the events of Jan. 6 or who are ready to move on from the attack.

The committee had not said who will be called to testify at its first prime-time hearing. It also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Goldston’s reported involvement.

