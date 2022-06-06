Washington Post suspends Dave Weigel over retweet of sexist joke

The Washington Post has suspended journalist Dave Weigel after the reporter last week retweeted a post from another Twitter user containing a sexist joke, according to a new report.

CNN reported on Monday the Post had suspended Weigel, a prominent campaign reporter who last week sparked public backlash from his colleagues after retweeting a post from YouTube personality Cam Harless, who had written, “Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it’s polar or sexual.”

After Felicia Sonmez, another reporter at the outlet, called attention to Weigel’s retweet, Weigel deleted the retweet and apologized.

CNN also reported that Sonmez called Weigel out in an internal company Slack channel, tagging him and asking, “I’m sorry but what is this?” She added that his retweet of the joke sent “a confusing message about what the Post’s values are.”

Post national editor Matea Gold reportedly weighed in during the discussion on Slack, writing, “I just want to assure all of you that The Post is committed to maintaining a respectful workplace for everyone. We do not tolerate demeaning language or actions.”

On Sunday, executive editor Sally Buzbee wrote to the entire newsroom and asked employees to treat one another with “respect and kindness.”

Sonmez responded by sharing a screenshot of Buzbee’s message to staff, saying it provided “fodder for more harassment” of female employees.

The Post declined to comment.