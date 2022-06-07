Fox News Channel won’t carry coverage of primetime Jan. 6 hearing live

Fox News Channel has announced that it will not provide continuous live coverage on Thursday evening of the first hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In an announcement on Monday, Fox News Media said hosts on the air as the proceedings are taking place will “cover the hearings as news warrants,” before anchor and chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream will anchor a two-hour live special focusing on the hearings starting at 11 p.m.

The conservative media giant will instead show live continuous coverage of the hearings on Fox Business, with anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum hosting. It will also provide coverage via Fox News Digital, Fox News Audio and Fox Nation.

The announcement signals Fox will not preempt its regularly scheduled opinion shows, featuring controversial hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, All three of whom draw in millions of viewers a night.

Most of the other major cable and network news channels have indicated they will provide live, continuous coverage of the hearings in their entirety.

All three of Fox’s primetime hosts have used their nightly primetime shows to rail against the committee, painting it as illegitimate, unfair and partisan.

A leading member of the committee, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) criticized Carlson specifically after he and his team at Fox produced a special three-part series for its streaming service focusing on the Capitol riot.

“Patriot Purge,” purported to tell “the true story behind 1/6″ and featured a guest who suggested the attack could have been a so-called “false flag” event.