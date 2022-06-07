Kara Swisher leaves New York Times, returns to Vox Media

Leading technology journalist Kara Swisher is leaving The New York Times to rejoin Vox Media, according to a new report.

Swisher, who has hosted a popular business and tech podcast called “Pivot” for almost four years, will join Vox Media and start a new interview show within the Vox Media Podcast Network that will serve as a companion to “Pivot,” Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

“I’m 60 years old this year, I’ve made a lot of stuff for a lot of people,” Swisher told the outlet. “I want to do what I want to do. I want to make whatever I want to make, and I think that’s a great thing.”

Swisher sold the technology outlet Recode to Vox Media in 2015, including the rights to the podcast she hosted at the time. She left Vox in 2020 to join the Times as a columnist and podcaster.

She told Bloomberg she “loved” working at the Times, but she was the “most entrepreneurial” when she was at Vox.

“One good thing about working with a company like Vox is they’re very open to entrepreneurial ways,” Swisher said. “Every media company should be thinking about talent.”