Savannah Guthrie discloses husband worked with Johnny Depp’s legal team

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/08/22 5:15 PM ET

“Today Show” anchor Savannah Guthrie disclosed on the program this week that her husband worked for actor Johnny Depp’s legal team during his recent defamation trial.

Before conducting an interview with Depp’s legal team on Wednesday’s show, Guthrie said she had “a quick disclosure,” to provide viewers with.

“My husband has done consulting work for the Depp legal team, but not in connection with this interview,” she said.

Guthrie’s husband, Michael Feldman, is a prominent public relations consultant and was a top communications advisor to former Vice President Al Gore at one time.

Feldman is a founding partner The Glover Park Group, a top Washington, D.C.,-based communications firm, with several high-profile clients.

Guthrie last week interviewed an attorney for Amber Heard, Depp’s ex-wife, who a jury found liable for defamation following an op-ed she published in The Washington Post accusing Depp of sexual and physical abuse. He originally alleged that the op-ed damaged his reputation.

Heard had also sued Depp for a $100 million counterclaim, accusing her former husband of damaging her reputation by painting her as a liar. The jury found that Depp also defamed Heard.

Depp was awarded $15 million in damages, and $2 million in damages were awarded to Heard.

