trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

CNN’s Bash: Trump, Giuliani unleashed ‘racist terror’ on Georgia election workers

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/21/22 4:05 PM ET
Donald Trump
FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio. The New York attorney general’s office said Monday, May 23, 2022, it subpoenaed Donald Trump’s longtime executive assistant, Rhona Graff, and plans to question her under oath next week as part of its civil investigation into the former president’s business dealings. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File)

CNN’s Dana Bash said former President Trump and his top personal confidant Rudy Giuliani oversaw a campaign of “racist terror” against a pair of African American elections workers in Georgia following his loss in the 2020 election.

After watching testimony Tuesday from Shaye Freeman Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, Bash said the allegations Trump and his allies were making against the two election workers and the threats they faced as a result were “beyond comprehension.”

“But I want to go back to Shaye and her mother Lady Ruby, because it’s not just plain old terror with the two of them, it was racist terror,” Bash said. “The kind of language that people including the former president were using about her, it wasn’t even thinly veiled.”

Anchor Jake Tapper interjected, saying Trump called the two election workers “hustlers.”

“Rudy Giuliani compared the votes they were allegedly hiding to drugs,” Tapper added.

“And let’s be clear: These are people who they believe it is a calling, it is public service, [to] help out on Election Day, to help out with the pillar of democracy,” Bash said. “Especially for African Americans. Especially for African American women who didn’t have that opportunity for so long. This country should be throwing a parade for election workers, not having the president of the United States start a reign of terror against them.”

During her testimony before the panel, Moss, who was the focal point of a conspiracy theory spread by Trump and his allies about election fraud, said the allegations against her “turned my life upside down.” 

“I don’t do nothing anymore. I don’t want to go anywhere. I second guess everything I do. It’s affected my life in a major way. In every way. All because of lies,” Moss said.

“Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States target you?” Freeman said in her pre-taped deposition. “The president of the United States is supposed to represent every American, not to target one.”  

Tags Dana Bash election workers Jake Tapper threats against election workers

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Live coverage: Arizona Speaker Rusty ...
  2. Trump rips Arizona GOP’s Rusty ...
  3. Trump ratchets up attacks amid ...
  4. Sotomayor accuses conservatives of ...
  5. Fox anchor: Jan. 6 witnesses ...
  6. Senate negotiators finalize gun ...
  7. Cheney gives Bowers a hug after ...
  8. Johnson ‘had no ...
  9. Jordan asks Capitol Police for ...
  10. American Airlines ending service to ...
  11. Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers ...
  12. Carlson, GOP seize on Colbert crew ...
  13. Crack appears in Jan. 6 committee wall
  14. GOP senators downplay Jan. 6 ...
  15. CNN’s Bash: Trump, Giuliani ...
  16. The seven Senate seats most likely to ...
  17. Watch live: Day 4 of Jan. 6 committee ...
  18. Trump praises ‘powerful’ Texas ...
Load more

Video

See all Video