CNN guest tears up: SCOTUS ruling on Roe ‘heartbreaking betrayal of half the country’

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/24/22 10:58 AM ET
Protesters for and against abortion rights demonstrate outside the Supreme Court on Friday, June 24, 2022 in anticipation of an opinion that could strike Roe v. Wade.
Greg Nash
A guest on CNN was on the verge of tears as she discussed the bombshell ruling from the Supreme Court on Friday overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1970s decision granting the right to have an abortion.

“It’s a heartbreaking betrayal of half of the country,” said Jennifer Rodgers, a former federal prosecutor who appeared on CNN as part of the network’s breaking news coverage of the Friday ruling.

Rodgers’s voice cracked as she spoke, and CNN played footage of people gathered outside of the Supreme Court either celebrating or protesting the decision.

“Sorry I’m getting … watching the women there,” Rodgers said. “It’s emotional. It’s a real problem.”

The decision is likely to dominate the news cycle on Friday and throughout the weekend. It was expected, following the leak of a draft ruling last month.

Nearly every major network and cable news channel broke into regularly scheduled programming with live coverage of the decision on Friday.

