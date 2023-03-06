Bruce Willis’s wife asks paparazzi to ‘give him his space’ after dementia diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis, the wife of actor Bruce Willis, plead with paparazzi over the weekend to give the iconic actor “space” as he battles dementia.

In a video posted to Instagram, Heming Willis described the struggles she faces as she tries to help her husband navigate the world.

“If you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and just to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee,” she said in the video.

Photographers are complicating their efforts, she added, noting, “I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space.”

“Please don’t be yelling at my husband, asking how he’s doing, whatever. The ‘woo-hooing’ and the ‘yippee-ki-yay’s’ — just don’t do it, ok? Give him the space.”

She added that purpose of her video was to raise awareness of how to treat people with dementia.

Willis, known for his roles in films such as “Die Hard” and “Pulp Fiction,” was originally diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder. Last month, his family revealed his condition has developed into frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a progressive disease that has no cure.

The award-winning actor has been absent from the spotlight since his daughter, Rumer Willis, shared his initial diagnosis last year.