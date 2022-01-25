Editor in Chief



Bob Cusack has been reporting on policy and politics in the nation’s capital since 1995. He joined The Hill as Business and Lobbying editor in 2003 and became the newspaper’s managing editor a year later. He became the editor in chief in 2014.



Cusack has won five awards from the National Press Club and the Society of Professional Journalists for investigative articles on a range of issues, including national security, healthcare and 2008 presidential politics surrounding Hurricane Katrina.



Cusack regularly appears on MSNBC, Fox, ABC and CNN as a political analyst.



Before joining The Hill, Cusack was a chief editor at Inside Washington Publishers.



A native of New York City, Cusack received his B.A. in journalism from Loyola College in Maryland. He is a member of the Screen Actors Guild and has appeared in commercials, television shows and feature films.

Phone: (202) 628-8350

E-mail: bcusack@thehill.com