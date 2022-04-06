Lobbying world

The National Defense Industrial Association named David Norquist as its new president and CEO. Norquist previously served as deputy secretary of Defense from July 2019 to February 2021 and took over as acting secretary of Defense for two days following President Biden’s inauguration.

Nicole Nason joined The Boeing Co. as vice president of federal affairs for commercial aviation, sustainability and corporate policy. Nason previously served as administrator of the Federal Highway Administration in the Trump administration and and most recently led external affairs at infrastructure firm Cavnue.

The Retail Industry Leaders Association hired Justin Goldberger as vice president of technology. Goldberger most recently served as senior policy adviser to Rep. A. Donald McEachin (D-Va.).

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America hired Nick Lisowski as director of federal advocacy. Lisowski most recently served as health policy adviser to Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.).

Mike Beavin joined Boundary Stone Partners as a senior vice president. Beavin most recently served as a GOP special projects coordinator for the House Science, Space and Technology Committee and previously served as a senior policy adviser for NASA.

Javon Knight and Cooper Ehrendreich joined Husch Blackwell Strategies as policy associates. Knight most recently was a legislative assistant for Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) and Ehrendreich led government affairs at the Railway Engineering Maintenance-Suppliers Association.

Hogan Lovells named Aaron Cutler as its practice leader for the government relations and public affairs, succeeding Ivan Zapien. Cutler joined the firm in 2014 as a partner and previously served as senior policy adviser to then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-Va.).