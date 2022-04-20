Polis pitches Colorado as new home for Disney, Twitter

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Tuesday offered both Disney and Twitter a new home in his state after the companies came under fire from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) this week.

In a Tuesday afternoon tweet, Polis said “Florida’s authoritarian socialist attacks on the private sector are driving businesses away.”

“In CO, we don’t meddle in affairs of companies like @Disney or @Twitter. Hey @Disney we’re ready for Mountain Disneyland and @twitter we’re ready for Twitter HQ2, whoever your owners are,” Polis tweeted.

DeSantis announced this week he would consider terminating Disney’s special governing status for Walt Disney World in Orlando, which allows the park to essentially govern itself.

The feud between DeSantis and Disney stems from CEO Bob Chapek speaking out against Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prohibits discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools from kindergarten through third grade.

Shortly after his first tweet, Polis wrote he would “grant Mickey and Minnie full asylum in Colorado.”

DeSantis also threatened to go after Twitter for adopting a poison pill tactic to counter Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s hostile bid to purchase the social media company.

“We’re gonna be looking at ways the state of Florida potentially can be holding these Twitter board of directors accountable for breaching their fiduciary duty,” DeSantis said in a speech at The Villages, according to Nexstar affiliate WFLA.

Twitter is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., but has offices in Miami, Fla., and Boulder, Colo.