McDonald’s loses $100 million in food, other inventory following Russian invasion

McDonald’s Corporation announced in their first quarter results for 2022 that the company lost $100 million in food and other inventory after it shuttered its restaurants in Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

McDonald’s “temporarily suspended operations during the quarter in Russia and Ukraine as a result of the military conflict in the region. Results included $27 million of costs related to the continuation of employee salaries, lease and supplier payments, as well as $100 million of costs for inventory in the Company’s supply chain that likely will be disposed of due to restaurants being temporarily closed,” it said in a statement.

Last month, McDonald’s announced it would be temporarily closing 850 restaurants in Russia due to its war in Ukraine. In February, the fast food chain also closed 108 locations in Ukraine, according to The Associated Press.

McDonald’s said, however, it would be paying for the full salaries of its employees in both countries.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion in February, the United States and allied countries have levied crushing economic sanctions against the Kremlin, and Russian President Vladimir Putin himself. Private corporations also took a stand with Ukraine, shuttering or suspending business in Russia while the conflict continues.

Large, American companies like Apple and beverage giant Coca-Cola halted operations in the country earlier this year.

And while these measures have had a direct impact on Russia’s economy, the globe is also feeling the financial effects.

Inflation in the U.S. remains persistently high in the U.S. as Americans continue to pay high gas prices at the pump and the grocery store. These issues have only been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization said its Food Price Index marked an all-time high since its 1990 inception, driven in part by its cereal index, which has been impacted by the Russian invasion.

Ukraine is a major exporter of sunflower oil, wheat and corn.