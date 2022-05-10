Carvana lays off thousands of staffers

Used car retailer Carvana laid off approximately 2,500 employees on Tuesday, citing macroeconomic factors that “have pushed automotive retail into recession.”

“While Carvana is still growing, our growth is slower than what we originally prepared for in 2022, and we made the difficult decision to reduce the size of certain operations teams to better align with the current needs of the business,” a Carvana spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill.

“Saying goodbye to any team member is not a decision we take lightly and we aim to be transparent, thoughtful and supportive throughout this process, including providing meaningful assistance, resources and support to impacted team members,” the statement added.

The company said it would offer four weeks of pay for each affected employee plus an additional week for every year they have been with the company.

It added that the executive team of the company would forgo their salaries for the rest of the year to contribute to severance pay packages, according to the company’s 8K filing.

While some reports have circulated about the layoffs taking place via a pre-recorded Zoom call, the company told The Hill it had as many conversations as possible with employees in-person and met via Zoom in instances when that was not possible.

Carvana noted that none of those conversations were pre-recorded.

Also on Wednesday, the Phoenix-based company announced that it would planned to spend $2.2 billion for Adesa U.S., a wholesale vehicle auction provider.

“It’s profits over people,” Bridget Conrad, a Carvana trainer who was laid off, told the Phoenix New Times.