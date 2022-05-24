1 in 5 likely to switch jobs in next year: survey

A new survey released on Tuesday found that 1 in 5 respondents reported it is very likely or extremely likely that they will switch jobs in the next year.

A report by PwC, “Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2022,” surveyed over 52,000 people in 44 countries and territories. The survey found that in the coming year, over one-third of workers anticipate asking for a raise and about 20 percent of people are likely to change jobs.

The PwC report found that people who said they were very or extremely likely to look for another job were less likely — by 14 percentage points — to say they found their job fulfilling compared to those very or extremely unlikely to look for another job.

Workers likely to switch jobs were also less likely by 11 percentage points to feel like they could be their true self at work, by 9 percentage points to feel that their team cares about them or that they are fairly rewarded financially and by 7 percentage points to feel heard by their manager, according to the report.

The report comes amid what some are calling the “Great Resignation,” which has seen millions of Americans voluntarily leave their jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and an uptick in union organizing as labor shortages in certain sectors has given workers more leverage than in previous years.

Companies and businesses including Bank of America and Starbucks have raised their wages in hopes of retaining and attracting employees. However, the report warned that higher pay alone would not be enough to keep employees.

“Retaining these employees will require more than just pay; fulfilling work and the opportunity to be one’s authentic self at work also matter to employees who are considering a job change,” the report from PwC, the brand name for PricewaterhouseCoopers, said.