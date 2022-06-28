Bottom line

TECHNOLOGY

Banned Chinese surveillance company Hikvision USA Inc. hired The Elevation Association to lobby on prohibitions on certain video surveillance equipment in the National Defense Authorization Act. Drew Willison, former chief of staff to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.), will work on the account.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX hired Conaway Graves Group LLC to lobby on congressional and executive branch issues related to digital asset markets. Former Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Texas) will work on the account.

Zebra Technologies Corp. hired Ferox Strategies to lobby on issues related to supply chains, vaccine safety and the Internet of Things. Debra Dixon, former congressional chief of staff to then-Rep. Xavier Becerra (D-Calif.), will work on the account.

MEDIA

Fox Corp. hired Capitol Counsel LLC to lobby on issues related to copyright, spectrum, media ownership, free speech, antitrust, liability protection, corporate tax and others. Mac Campbell, former Democratic deputy staff director for the Senate Finance Committee, will work on the account.

FOOD

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. hired FGH Holdings LLC to lobby on agriculture and immigration issues. Grant Leslie, former senior adviser to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, will work on the account.

The Association of Food and Drug Officials hired Invariant LLC to lobby on food safety issues. Anne MacMillan, former deputy chief of staff to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, will work on the account.

The National Restaurant Association hired Quill Advisers LLC to lobby on issues related to tax reform and pandemic relief. Michael McHugh, former legislative assistant to former Sen. Gordon Smith (R-Ore.), will work on the account.