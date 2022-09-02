Will The Cost Of Living Make You Look For A New Job?

We don’t need to tell you that the average American worker is being hit hard by inflation, which is now at a record high. A study by Salary Finance earlier this year found that, of the 3,001 Americans surveyed by the personal finance company, 45 percent of respondents felt financially stressed, the highest percentage over the last four years, while 76 percent of respondents said the rising price of consumer goods had impacted their finances.

Add to this findings from the recent Wall Street Journal-NORC poll, where more than 8 in 10 believe the state of the nation’s economy is poor or not so good, and the outlook is at best sour, at worst, downright pessimistic.

The Wall Street Journal concurred, reporting that the figure represents the highest dissatisfaction level ever recorded on the question, which the outlet has asked every few years starting in 1972.

Sobering statistics

These sobering statistics might go some way to explaining why Americans continue to type resignation letters as you read these words. The Great Resignation/Relocation/Re-evaluation rages on despite recession fears, or perhaps because of them. In June, 4.2 million Americans quit their jobs, according to the U.S. Labor Department’s latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary, which is only down slightly from 4.3 million in May.

To date, roughly 73 million Americans have left their positions since the beginning of 2021. Prompted by the pandemic, employees have been heading for pastures new, demanding more money, better working conditions, improved work-life balance and more opportunities to advance their career. As a result, the scales have tipped in favor of labor, with employers having to bend over backward to attract and retain talent.

Even better news for job seekers is that the market is on fire right now, with 10.1 million job openings in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. American workers have rarely had so many job opportunities with government figures indicating there are nearly two vacancies for every person looking for work.

Employers, by the same token, are struggling to find and hire great talent, and as a result they are offering increasing pay, perks and opportunities, to both new employees and current ones.

So, whether you choose to stay in your current role and ask for a salary increase, or look for something new with more money, it pays to do your research, keep the above statistics in mind, crunch the numbers, and explore your options. Speaking of which, if you’re looking for a new position, consider your options with these three inspiring roles to get you started:

