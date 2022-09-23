How to future proof your career with hybrid skills

The hybridization of the American job market is in full swing. Whether it’s adapting to a remote or hybrid work setting, building more diverse, equitable and inclusive organizations, or finding new ways to enhance productivity, working in a state of constant flux is now accepted and expected.

Keeping up with constant changes, both in the industry and the workplace is a serious challenge. And even more important than the organizational design and the tech tools of our hybrid world order are the hybrid skills we’ll need to develop wherever and however we’re working. Of course hard skills (qualifications and experience) are always going to be fundamental expectations but to successfully navigate the new hybrid world, you’ll need to brush up on your soft skills).

Soft skills

Emotional intelligence, collaboration, empathy, optimism, adaptability, creativity – these are the top notch soft skills they don’t teach in school – but are increasingly acknowledged as essential to the future of leadership in an organization and the world at large.

In fact the term ‘soft’ dramatically undersells how powerful these human skills are for success. These are the skills that will allow us to adapt to new environments and constant changes and use all of our other skills in a sustainable way, without burning out.

Without these skills, effective decision making, teamwork, negotiation, perseverance and more – basically anything that helps someone succeed in today’s dynamic business environment – would be deficient. Soft skills are what matters for getting anything done. And really this isn’t just a job thing. This is a life thing.

Deliberate effort

Strengthening your soft skills requires deliberate effort, diligent practice and a dedication to self-development. But the benefits for those looking to develop their hybrid skills should not be understated. A Deloitte Access Economic Report forecasts that by 2030, soft-skill-intensive employment will account for two-thirds of all workers.

Talent acquisition specialists also confirm that hiring employees with soft skills is not only necessary but also goes a long way to improving teams, building culture as well as increasing overall company performance.

It’s clear that success in our work today is not necessarily defined simply by our ability, but by the skills that set us apart. In these new work settings, the most successful workers will be those who are able to develop and refine their hybrid skills.

