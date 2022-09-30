5 Clever Questions To Ask At The End Of An Interview

Whatever you do, don’t fall at the final hurdle.

Have you ever felt stressed in a job interview? Okay, stupid question No.1*. For the overwhelming majority of Americans, it’s a dreaded ordeal – twice as bad as a dental visit, in fact – with a survey from JDP revealing 93 percent of job candidates feel anxious during interviews.

It’s not that surprising, really. There’s the fact you have about seven seconds to make a good impression – the pressure! – the thought that, on average, 118 people apply for a single job, and the knowledge that it’s going to take about an hour for the first interview, and then about three to four weeks to find out if you actually got the gig. No wonder your palms and your upper lip sweat.

Yes, you can prepare and practice, then wear your lucky pants and your biggest smile (okay, maybe not that big) on the day, but there’s one thing countless candidates forget to do ahead of an interview, which can see them fall at the final hurdle…

“So, do you have any questions for me?”

It’s that point in a job interview where the interviewer is done with their questions, and it’s time to turn the tables. Oooh, your hot seat just got a little hotter. Now, it’s your neck’s turn to sweat.

You can, of course, ask an oldie but a goodie: “If you were a candy bar, which one would you be?” Okay, stupid question No.2. You could use the opportunity to gauge how old they are by asking them where they were when Elvis died. Okay, okay, stupid question No.3. You might even want to jump right in with the always-essential: “How many spaces after a period? A)1. B)2.” If they answer B, we suggest you leave the interview immediately.

But whatever you do, don’t shrug your shoulders and say you’re all good. This is your opportunity to not only get a much better sense of the company you’ll (hopefully) work for one day, but it is also your final few moments to demonstrate that you are the best person for the job.

And that’s where some clever phrasing comes in. Rather than using generic language, you should ask some questions as if they refer specifically to you. For example, instead of “What are your expectations for this role?” you want to ask, “What are your expectations for me in this role?” That will allow the hiring manager to begin seeing you doing the job. Clever, right?

Here are five more clever questions to ask:

What are the biggest challenges that I might face in this position? What metrics or goals will my performance be evaluated against? How would you describe the company’s values? How has the company changed since you joined? Is there anything else I can provide you with that would be helpful?

This opportunity to ask questions is one you really don’t want to waste. It’s both a chance to continue to prove yourself and to find out whether this job is the right fit for you. Good luck– and don’t ask any stupid questions.

So, you've got your interview process down pat, but now need the right job to go for? Well, would you look at that; we've got just the thing…

*Whoever said “there’s no such thing as a stupid question” probably wasn’t very clever.