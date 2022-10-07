How to ask for a raise (and get one)

How do you approach your boss to ask for a raise amid soaring inflation? The key is to know much you’re worth and be able to explain why. Yes it can be tricky, but there are ways to go into this tough conversation with confidence – and come out of it with a raise – or at least something desirable that you want.

Here are some simple strategies to get you started…

Do Your Homework

You need to find out what somebody doing your job, in your region, with your experience is likely to be paid. Then use this as a benchmark for your own negotiation. Do talk to your colleagues. Start with peers you trust and then tap into your extended network.

Speak to recruitment consultants about the kind of salary you could command if you looked for an equivalent job or go on job sites such as The Hill Jobs Board and see what’s advertised right now. Ultimately your goal is to enable you to argue that your current pay is not in line with the market, where the demand is strong.

Time It Right

All your prep will be wasted if you choose the wrong moment to ask for a raise. Think about the rhythms of your workplace before you make your choice. Carve out a specific time to talk to your manager – ideally at a time you know they’re not going to be busy or distracted – and make sure you make the pay rise request face to face.

This is harder to turn down than one made on messenger or email. It’s also important to bear in mind wider trends at your company. It’s a good tactic to arrange your meeting well in advance of budgeting so that your boss can factor it in.

Toot Your Own Horn

Prepare well and have some clear arguments why you deserve a raise. Outline your strengths and accomplishments with confidence and conviction. Have facts and figures at the ready. Be specific about what you’ve achieved since your last pay review, and the value you have added to the business in the last year or since you took on the role. If your contribution doesn’t so easily translate into dollars and cents, think about what else you have done to improve the business.

Consider Compensation

So you made your case and your manager nixes your request for a raise – now what? Think about what you might accept instead. One option is a one-off bonus which is generally easy for companies to offer.

If that’s off the table, there are other perks you can negotiate for like increased flexibility, additional paid time-off, transportation reimbursement, student loan repayment, child-or senior-care benefits or remote working. Also consider the idea of a change in title which could have the most long term value. Not least because it changes your prospects on the open job market.

But if you’re still not satisfied, know that many workers get the biggest salary bumps when they switch jobs. So now is a great time to explore new horizons. Your first stop? The Hill Jobs where you can browse thousands of open roles right now. Here are three open opportunities this week.

Mechanical Engineer, Accenture, Detroit

Why Work Here: Accenture is consistently recognized on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For and Diversity Inc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity lists. The successful candidate for the role of Mechanical Engineer will become part of the team at a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security.

About The Role: Based in Detroit, you’ll be working with a highly skilled diverse network of people and be responsible for the design of consumer electronic devices working across the full product development cycle. Even more appealing, Accenture Flex employees work in their local metro area onsite at the project thus significantly cutting down or eliminating travel demands altogether.

For other open roles at this global leader, head to Accenture.

Staff Cyber Software Engineer (HPPV), Northrop Grumman, Annapolis Junction

Why Work Here: If your passion is ignited by the idea of solving the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace, look no further than the exciting position of Staff Cyber Software Engineer (HPPV) with Northrop Grumman.

About The Role: Based in Maryland, your role will be to help maintain and enhance complex and diverse software systems (e.g., processing-intensive analytics, novel algorithm development, manipulation of extremely large data sets, real-time systems, and business management information systems). As well as providing a highly competitive benefits package to all employees, Northrop Grumman offers up to $20k sign on bonus on this particular job opportunity.

Discover more open roles at Northrop Grumman.

Benefits Manager, Airbnb, San Francisco

Why Work Here: Fancy working for a mission-driven company dedicated to providing unique travel experiences for everyone at any price point, in more than 34,000 cities and over 190 countries? Then you’ll be interested in this appealing job opportunity of Benefits Manager at Airbnb.

About the Role: Remote eligible in the US, the successful candidate will be part of the Total Rewards team. Tasked with some of the company’s most important goals, you’ll be supporting employees as well as preserving and driving Airbnb’s amazing culture.

For even more jobs, head to Airbnb.

For more career opportunities and to find a role that you love, visit The Hill Jobs