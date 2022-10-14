The benefits US job hunters will want in 2023

The opening of enrollment periods each fall, when workers can sign up for 2023 health insurance, puts benefits top of mind for U.S. workers.

That’s good because, with the battle for talent intensifying, employers are beefing up their offerings. Even if you don’t plan on changing jobs, knowing what’s on offer can only benefit you.

Employers go large

According to a survey from health and benefits expert Mercer, 70 per cent of large employers are planning benefit enhancements next year. What’s more, over half of small employers, 53 per cent, say the same.

With pay rates struggling to keep up with inflation, benefits are taking center stage.

Health matters

Health care affordability remains a top concern. Opting for a higher deductible in your health insurance – the amount you pay before your medical insurance pays its share – helps keep your monthly premium down.

Some high deductible health plans come with HSAs (health savings accounts). These are super tax efficient, allowing you to put money away before tax and withdraw it tax free for qualified medical expenses, including deductibles.

Get flex

Check out the options for FSAs (Flexible Spending Accounts) too. These are flexible spending arrangements which you can also pay into to cover certain out-of-pocket health care costs. They are tax free, and some employers will make contributions to your FSA for you.

Some company FSAs allow you to carry over a certain amount each year if not used.

No pay/low pay plans

According to Mercer, just over two fifths of large employers (41 per cent) currently provide a medical plan option with a low or even no deductible. An additional 11 per cent are considering it.

Interestingly, low or no deductible plans are most common among small employers (45 per cent) and least common among very large employers (35 per cent).

Keep well

The pandemic left many of us with a greater awareness of the risk that illness could prevent us from working. Pay heed to whether or not your employer offers free or low-cost disability insurance, and whether those plans are for short-term or long-term disability.

Depending on the scheme, your employer may let you buy additional coverage. Ditto life insurance.

Educate yourself

President Biden has already moved to provide student loan relief, but employers are being proactive too, whether through help with student loan debt, 529 college saving plans, or fully funded degrees.

Given the demise of the job for life, “education as a benefit” is an increasingly valuable way to safeguard your career prospects.

Work/life balance

The pandemic has also given workers a new appreciation of the benefits of flexible working – and demonstrated it works.

According to Mercer, more than three quarters of large employers look set to permit it regularly next year, with nearly one in ten set to allow it every day.

Expect the jobs market to feature even more flexible opportunities, from paid time off to volunteer, to sabbaticals.

Lifestyle choice

We’ll hear more about Lifestyle Spending Accounts (LSAs) too. These employer-funded accounts can be used to support your individual needs.

According to Mercer, just under one in 10 employers already offer them. But a whopping 70 per cent are considering adding them next year.

See for yourself

If you want to beef up your own benefits, it might be time to flex your wings and see what's out there.

